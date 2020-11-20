(Bloomberg) -- Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders plan to meet with Donald Trump at the White House on Friday, despite a bipartisan outcry over the president’s apparent push to overrule voters and award him the state’s Electoral College votes.

Protesters followed State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey through Detroit’s airport as he left for Washington early Friday, chanting “protect our votes.” Shirkey told Michigan reporters he is “happy to meet with the president.” State House Speaker Lee Chatfield also plans to attend the meeting, according to a person familiar with his plans.

Trump’s legal advisers have openly discussed trying to persuade GOP-run state legislatures to appoint electors who would ignore the election results and cast their vote for Trump. The efforts have focused on Michigan, even though President-elect Joe Biden leads the president by roughly 156,000 votes.

If Trump is able to convince Michigan’s board of canvassers not to certify the results, state lawmakers could be forced to choose electors. But such a move, which might violate the law, would spark fierce blowback, and Democrats would almost certainly challenge it in court.

“We have a very secure election and it is over. And the voters have spoken and there’s a procedure now that we’re going through to certify those results,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, said Friday on CNN. “Any attempts to interfere or obstruct that process is, you know, at the very least improper.”

Bob Bauer, senior adviser to Biden, told reporters on Friday that such a move to flip the outcome in Michigan “can not be done.”

“The Constitution does not permit a state legislature to do what Donald Trump wants the state legislature to do,” Bauer said.

Shirkey and Chatfield have both dismissed the idea of overruling voters to overturn Biden’s victory.

“That’s not going to happen,” Shirkey told news outlet Michigan Bridge earlier this week.

Chatfield said in a Nov. 6 tweet that “whoever gets the most votes will win Michigan! Period. End of story.”

Democrats and some Republicans in Washington have widely condemned Trump’s efforts to subvert the will of voters in swing states to tip the election in his favor.

“It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President,” said Utah Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican who has been critical of Trump.

Nebraksa GOP Senator Ben Sasse also issued a critical statement after Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney who is leading the campaign legal team, staged a bizarre, 90-minute news conference on Thursday. Giuliani alleged without evidence that there was a “massive fraud” in Michigan, saying the president’s legal team has “refused to actually allege grand fraud” in court.

“So no, obviously Rudy and his buddies should not pressure electors to ignore their certification obligations under the statute. We are a nation of laws, not tweets,” Sasse said.

Michigan’s Democratic congressional delegation said in a joint statement on Thursday evening that “history will judge” Shirkey and Chatfield “on whether they choose to acknowledge the results of the election and defend our democracy, or simply be loyal to one man.”

Benson said the state board of canvassers is expected to meet Monday to certify the results, telling CNN that every county in Michigan has submitted its certification to the state.

Trump’s legal team has sought to stop Michigan from certifying the results of the election, citing irregularities in Detroit, but dropped its lawsuit Thursday morning.

Giuliani claimed in a statement the campaign had already accomplished its goal, after two Republican members of the canvassing board in Wayne County, which includes Detroit, sought to rescind their votes certifying the election results. But Benson, Michigan’s secretary of state, said they could not rescind their decision and the next step would be for the state canvassing board to certify Michigan’s election results.

Giuliani asserted at a news conference in Washington on Thursday that without Detroit’s votes, Trump would have won the state of Michigan.

