Trump to Lead UN Session on Iran and May Face Off With Rouhani

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump will lead a United Nations Security Council session on Iran later this month, and could find himself seated in the historic chamber across from the Islamic Republic’s president or foreign minister, according to U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani can respond directly at the UN session Trump will lead if he wants to, Haley acknowledged Tuesday at a press conference in New York.

“The country can speak if there is a Security Council meeting so I think that would be up to him as to whether he would want to speak, but I think according to the rules he would have that right,” she said.

Trump has previously said that he’d be willing to meet with Iran. In an interview with Bloomberg News last week, the president said the Iranian regime may collapse because of his administration’s policies.

Encouraged by Iran’s regional foes, Trump pulled the U.S. from the 2015 international nuclear accord in May, accusing the Islamic Republic of threatening Middle East security as it expands its regional influence. He reimposed some sanctions on Iran last month, with Iran’s vital oil industry due to face penalties beginning in November.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jennifer Epstein in Washington at jepstein32@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Joshua Gallu, Larry Liebert

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.