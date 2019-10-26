24m ago
Trump to Make `Major Statement' at 9 a.m. Sunday
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump will make a “major statement” at 9 a.m. on Sunday from the White House, according to a statement.
The president earlier tweeted that “something very big has just happened,” without elaborating.
To contact the reporter on this story: Stephen Tan in Hong Kong at ztan39@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Stanley James at sjames8@bloomberg.net, Linus Chua
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.