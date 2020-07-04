(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump prepared to mark Independence Day with a celebration at the White House, fireworks and a flyover, flouting requests from Washington’s mayor for people to stay away and avoid spreading the coronavirus.

“Big 4th of July Air show coming soon down the East Coast,” Trump tweeted on Saturday afternoon. “Get ready to look up to the sky.”

The president will host invited military families and administration staffers for an event on the White House’s South Lawn, pulling back from the 2019 event held at the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump has sought to revamp the annual Fourth of July celebration in the nation’s capital into a bigger spectacle, with a larger fireworks show and muscular display of military equipment, mirroring events like the annual Bastille Day parade in France.

But last year’s attempt was dampened when torrential rain obscured the fireworks display, and concern over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was expected to depress attendance this year.

Guests at the White House were asked to socially distance, while District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, a regular Trump antagonist, urged residents to celebrate at home due to the pandemic.

Military Flyovers

The evening’s lineup was expected to include flyovers with both modern and vintage military aircraft, including members of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds. Some 10,000 fireworks were expected to be launched, making this year’s show among the largest in recent history, according to the Interior Department.

Trump has increasingly sought to promote nationalist displays in recent weeks. The president is pitting his White House against protesters who’ve pushed to remove statues honoring certain contentious historic figures as part of the demonstrations stemming from the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody in late May.

At Mount Rushmore in South Dakota on Friday night, Trump portrayed a dark vision of a “new far-left fascism” seeking to erase the nation’s history.

“There is a growing danger that threatens every blessing our ancestors fought so hard for,” Trump said. “Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our founders, deface our most sacred memorials, and unleash a wave of violent crime.”

On Saturday Trump retweeted a post referring to the “fascist Democratic Party.”

Ridership Expectations

Earlier this week the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said in a statement that all indications were that crowds gathering to watch the fireworks “will be much lighter than in past years.” For many years the fireworks show has been paired with a free concert on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

Bowser, who last year criticized Trump’s amped-up Independence Day event as self-serving and costly, encouraged city residents to steer clear.

“We of course know that the White House has already announced its plans, and the National Park Service will conduct the fireworks to celebrate the nation’s birthday,” Bowser said at a news conference last week. “We will continue to support those activities in the way that we have traditionally. But we hope that the crowds that come in non-pandemic years won’t materialize this year.”

The federal government said that a supply of at least 300,000 cloth face masks would be available and distributed to those attending the celebration on the National Mall. More than 100 hand-washing stations were available, and attendees were encouraged to stay at least six feet away from others.

Coronavirus cases have fallen in Washington and surrounding areas in recent weeks but there’s concern about a potential resurgence, especially if people visit from areas where Covid cases are running high.

White House officials defended the decision to hold Saturday’s event. Adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters on Wednesday that “we need to celebrate independence.”

“It’s really a day to celebrate our military and veterans,” Conway said, although the holiday marks the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

