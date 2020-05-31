(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump will meet on Monday with Attorney General William Barr at the White House, before convening a teleconference with governors, law enforcement and national security officials, the White House said late Sunday.

The moves come as protests spread nationwide in the U.S. following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was filmed in his final moments telling a white police officer whose knee was on his neck that he couldn’t breathe.

Protests have turned violent in many major U.S. cities including Washington D.C. Protests flared again Sunday night in the blocks surrounding the White House, with droves of demonstrators chanting ahead of a curfew at 11 p.m. local time. Several buildings were vandalized with graffiti and broken windows, while multiple fires erupted in the vicinity.

