Trump to Meet With National Security Team to Discuss Iran

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump will meet with top members of his National Security Council Friday to discuss possible courses of action on Iran, according to a person familiar with the plan.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford are to present military retaliation options, should Trump decide to strike after the Saudi Arabia oil installation attack, the New York Times previously reported.

