Trump to Meet With Senators on Possible Turkey Sanctions: WSJ

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Tump will meet with a group of senators this week to discuss possible sanctions against Turkey, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Sanctions proposed to punish Turkey for its recent purchase of a Russian missile-defense system

Trump has told advisers he wants to avoid sanctions against Turkey and has given assurances

NOTE: July 19, White House Invites GOP Sens. to Meet on Turkey Sanctions: WaPo

