34m ago
Trump to Meet With Senators on Possible Turkey Sanctions: WSJ
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Tump will meet with a group of senators this week to discuss possible sanctions against Turkey, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Sanctions proposed to punish Turkey for its recent purchase of a Russian missile-defense system
- Trump has told advisers he wants to avoid sanctions against Turkey and has given assurances
- NOTE: July 19, White House Invites GOP Sens. to Meet on Turkey Sanctions: WaPo
To view the source of this information click here
To contact the reporter on this story: Lee Spears in New York at lspears3@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Lauren Berry at lberry4@bloomberg.net
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.