Trump to Nominate Nellie Liang to Fed Board, White House Says

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump will nominate Nellie Liang, a former Federal Reserve economist, to the central bank’s Board of Governors, a White House spokeswoman said.

The White House may announce the appointment as soon as this evening, said the spokeswoman, Lindsay Walters.

Liang is currently a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington and previously led a Fed board division in charge of financial stability policy and research.

