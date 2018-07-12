Trump to Pick Shahira Knight as New Legislative Director, Sources Say

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump is expected to pick economic aide Shahira Knight to be his next legislative director, according to three people familiar with the decision.

Knight played a key role in developing Trump’s tax plan and shepherding it through Congress last year. She would replace Marc Short, who plans to step down later this month from the role as the White House’s top liaison with Congress. He’ll join the Miller Center for Public Affairs at the University of Virginia effective Aug. 1, according to a statement from the university.

Knight, a deputy director of the National Economic Council, had announced in June that she would leave the White House later this month for a position at the Clearing House, a financial-services industry advocacy group.

Knight didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said there are no personnel announcements at this time.

To contact the reporters on this story: Jennifer Jacobs in Washington at jjacobs68@bloomberg.net;Margaret Talev in Washington at mtalev@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Mike Dorning, Bill Faries

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.