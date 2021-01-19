Trump to Say He Prays for Biden’s Success in Farewell Address

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump will publicly wish President-elect Joe Biden’s administration success in a farewell address Wednesday, a rare gesture of goodwill toward his successor.

“This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous,” Trump will say, according to excerpts released by the White House.

Trump has never conceded defeat in the November election and his false claims of vote fraud culminated with his supporters rioting at the Capitol on Jan. 6, an attack in which five people including a police officer died.

“All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol,” he will say, according to the excerpts. “Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated.”

Trump has seldom acknowledged that Biden will assume office on Wednesday and is not expected to invite the president-elect for a traditional pre-inauguration meeting. Biden’s name does not appear in the excerpts of Trump’s speech.

