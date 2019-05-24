(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of about 1,500 additional U.S. troops to the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The purpose of the deployment is to enhance protection of forces already in the region that are dedicated to missile defense, freedom of navigation in Persian Gulf waters and other objectives, according to a Pentagon notice to congressional defense committees obtained by Bloomberg.

The move follows comments by Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan on Thursday that the Pentagon was focused on having “the right force protection” in the region.

“Our job is deterrence. This is not about war,” Shanahan told reporters. “We have a mission there in the Middle East: freedom of navigation, you know, counterterrorism in Syria and Iraq, you know, defeating al Qaeda in Yemen, and then the security of Israel and Jordan.”

The president’s decision on troops follows the Trump administration’s claims that it has evidence Iran is threatening possible attacks on American interests or allies in the region. The administration earlier expedited the deployment of a carrier battle group to the Middle East along with a Patriot missile battery and additional bombers.

Iran has threatened to abandon the multi-nation nuclear deal of 2015 that remains in place despite the Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement a year ago. Iran is threatening to resume enriching uranium beyond levels permitted in the 2015 accord as a way to push France, Germany, the U.K. and the European Union to do something to relieve the effects of U.S. sanctions.

The deployment was reported earlier by CNN.

