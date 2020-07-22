(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump is expected to announce Wednesday he will expand a federal law enforcement operation to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, setting up a potential showdown with state and local leaders.

Trump is expected to announce the move at a White House event Wednesday afternoon, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Trump has threatened to send agents to major U.S. cities led by Democrats that are dealing with violent crime and vandalism of federal buildings, in an appeal to his conservative base ahead of the 2020 election.

The Trump administration earlier this month launched “Operation Legend” in Kansas City, Missouri, in which agents from the FBI, U.S. Marshal Service, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were ordered to help local police fight violent crime. The operation was named after LeGend Taliferro, a 4-year-old boy who was shot and killed when someone fired into his home.

Under the expansion, Justice Department agents will also be sent to Chicago and Albuquerque, which are run by Democratic mayors and located in blue states.

Mayors across the U.S. have warned they will resist attempts by the administration to deploy federal agents in the way it did in Portland, Oregon, where officers from the Department of Homeland Security have violently clashed with protesters.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot objected to a Portland-style deployment, where the heavy-handed tactics of federal officers have raised constitutional questions.

“Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents,” Lightfoot tweeted Tuesday. However, she said she would “welcome actual partnership.”

More than a dozen mayors wrote in a letter the administration’s “deployment of federal forces in the streets of our communities has not been requested, nor is it acceptable.” The mayors who signed the letter, including Lightfoot, asked for a congressional investigation.

The decision to expand Operation Legend was reported earlier by Fox News and McClatchy.

