KENOSHA, WI - AUGUST 25: Demonstrators sit in the street, in front of law enforcement, on August 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. As the city declared a state of emergency curfew, a third night of civil unrest occurred after the shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, on August 23. Video shot of the incident appears to show Blake shot multiple times in the back by Wisconsin police officers while attempting to enter the drivers side of a vehicle. The 29-year-old Blake was undergoing surgery for a severed spinal cord, shattered vertebrae and severe damage to organs, according to the family attorneys in published accounts. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
, Photographer: Brandon Bell/Getty Images North America
(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will send federal law enforcement personnel and the National Guard to quell protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Trump said in a tweet that the federal presence would “restore LAW and ORDER!”
