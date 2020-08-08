Trump to Sign Action on Coronavirus Relief at News Conference

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive actions related to coronavirus economic relief on Saturday afternoon, a White House official said.

The White House amended Trump’s schedule earlier on Saturday to add a 3:30 p.m. EDT news conference at the president’s golf clubin Bedminster, New Jersey.

It’s not known if Trump’s actions will address in specific terms expanded unemployment benefits or other relief measures he’s discussed in the past few days.

On Friday evening, Trump said that if he can’t reach agreement with Democrats over stimulus legislation, he’s prepared to sign executive orders on jobless benefits as well as for a payroll-tax “holiday,” protection against evictions, and student-loan relief.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.