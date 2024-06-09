(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump will undergo an interview with a New York City probation officer on Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter, following the guilty verdict in a hush-money trial that made him the first former US president to be convicted of a felony.

Trump will take part in the interview virtually from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity to share details about the plans. The interview precedes a sentencing hearing, currently slated for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention begins, when Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination.

Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter. The situation is uncharted ground for a presidential candidate, with the presumptive Republican nominee facing as many as four years in prison, though he could also receive a probationary term, because of his age, 77, and status as a first-time offender.

“President Trump has established a commanding polling lead in the battleground and Crooked Joe Biden is on the ropes,” campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Trump and his legal team have already vowed to appeal the case.

Earlier: Trump Team Says It Raised $52.8 Million in 24 Hours Post-Verdict

President Joe Biden, Trump’s general election nominee has assailed his rival as a “convicted felon” who poses a threat to US democracy if he is reelected. But the verdict has rallied Republicans behind Trump, who raised nearly $53 million in the 24 hours following the jury’s decision.

Trump spent the past several days campaigning and fundraising in California and Nevada, where his campaign took in $33.5 million, according to a person familiar with the events.

