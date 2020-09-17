(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump has decided against going in person to address the United Nations General Assembly to New York next week, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said.

It’s likely Trump will address the world body remotely, but that wasn’t specified by Meadows, who spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One as the president made his way to a rally in Wisconsin Thursday.

With the coronavirus pandemic raging and New York quarantine rules still in place, UN leaders decided to hold the general assembly -- marking the world body’s 75th year anniversary -- virtually this year.

Trump stirred speculation last month that he might deliver his remarks to a nearly empty UN auditorium when he told reporters that he was giving some thought to an in-person appearance and saying that “I think it’s appropriate.”

New York City leaders had been openly urging Trump not to come.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.