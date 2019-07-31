Trump to Soon Present Peace Plan to Arab Leaders, Yedioth Says

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump plans to outline his “deal of the century” Middle East peace plan to Arab leaders at a summit before Israeli elections in September, Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to Trump, will invite the leaders to the summit at Camp David during his swing through the Middle East beginning on Wednesday, the newspaper said. The president will present the plan in general terms, without going into details, it added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was involved in planning the summit, but won’t be present, in an effort to make it easier for Arab leaders to attend, the newspaper said.

