(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump will speak Feb. 28 at the annual Conservative Political Action Campaign conference in Orlando, Florida, his first public appearance since leaving the White House.

The former president will discuss the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement, said a person familiar with Trump’s schedule. He’s also expected to take on President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

Sponsored by the American Conservative Union, CPAC will feature several members of Trump’s administration, GOP lawmakers, and others, according to a posted schedule. Thousands are expected to attend.

The event was moved this year to Trump’s adopted home state from the Washington DC area, where it had been held for decades. CPAC’s recent home, the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland, remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and former Housing Secretary Ben Carson are among those listed, along with Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

Trump has mostly been out of the public eye for the past month, a stretch of time that included his acquittal by the U.S. Senate of an impeachment charge.

He emerged for phone-in interviews this week on conservative networks to discuss the death of broadcaster Rush Limbaugh from lung cancer.

During those interviews Trump, without prompting, claims that the 2020 election had been “stolen” from him.

