(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump is poised to speak Monday at the White House after days of violent nationwide protests over police brutality.

His comments, set for 6:30 p.m., will come hours after berating governors for taking a “weak” approach to ending the violence.

Trump has seized on protests against police brutality toward people of color to portray himself as an icon of law and order, eschewing the soothing role past presidents have adopted in similar moments as he seeks to turn the election-year conversation from his widely panned handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Outside the White House, there was an influx of military vehicles and personnel standing guard after days of protests. Nearby buildings have been hit with looting, arson and vandalism associated with some of the protests over Floyd’s death. Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a curfew from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. that would continue at least into Wednesday morning.

On a Monday call with governors and law enforcement officials, Trump delivered his most strident message yet as cities across the country impose curfews and governors deploy the National Guard to try to head off another destructive evening. Many other peaceful protests also are underway mourning the death of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis and demanding an end of police violence directed at blacks and other minorities.

“You have to dominate,” Trump said Monday in a video conference with governors and law enforcement. “If you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks.”

Some Democrats said Trump’s approach will inflame tensions.

“Instead of offering support or offering leadership to bring down the temperature, he said to put it down,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I fear that it will only lead to more violence and destruction.”

