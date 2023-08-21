(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump said he’d surrender to authorities in Atlanta on Aug. 24 to be booked on state charges that he led a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The former president announced the booking in a post on social media Monday evening, hours after he agreed to a $200,000 bond in the case brought against him by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. It’ll be the fourth time this year that Trump has been booked on criminal charges.

“Can you believe it?,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis.”

Trump and 18 alleged co-conspirators were indicted Aug. 14, accused of participating in a vast criminal enterprise to keep the Republican in office after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. Trump faces a related election-fraud case in federal court in Washington brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith, as well as two unrelated criminal cases in New York and Florida.

The Fulton County district attorney has given all the defendants in the Georgia case until Aug. 25 to voluntarily surrender or face arrest. The group — including some of Trump’s former top administration officials and allies — will then be arraigned the week of Sept. 5, she said. Trump is expected to enter a plea of not guilty.

John Eastman, a conservative attorney who is among the alleged co-conspirators, will surrender Aug. 23, according to court records in an unrelated case. Eastman became a close adviser to Trump in the weeks following the election and drafted two memos laying out options for then-Vice President Mike Pence to declare Trump the victor or delay Congress certifying the 2020 results. Earlier in the day he agreed to a $100,000 bond.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Trump would have his mugshot taken or be placed in handcuffs at any time during his booking. Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said at an Aug. 1 press conference that he didn’t expect to show Trump special treatment, signaling that a mug shot would be expected “unless someone tells me differently.”

Read More: Atlanta Braces for Trump Legal Chaos as Fourth Indictment Nears

After Trump was indicted in the earlier cases, he was processed before his arraignments but wasn’t placed in handcuffs and didn’t have his mug shot taken. Authorities in those three jurisdictions had said that a mugshot wasn’t necessary because Trump’s photo was already widely available. Mugshots typically are used to help law enforcement agencies track down defendants who try to flee. He was fingerprinted in those earlier cases.

Trump, who claims all the criminal cases are part of a Democratic “witch hunt” against him, has been selling mugs on his campaign website featuring a fake mug shot and the words “not guilty.”

The case is The State of Georgia v. Trump, 2023SC188947, Superior Court of Fulton County, State of Georgia.

(Updates with Eastman surrender.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.