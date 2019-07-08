(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump will tout America’s progress in protecting the environment after two years of aggressively seeking to roll back regulations aimed at combating climate change.

Trump’s planned afternoon speech on “America’s environmental leadership” comes as polls show voters increasingly concerned about global warming and as the effects become more apparent in the form of catastrophic hurricanes, floods, droughts and wildfires.

Yet Trump’s environmental agenda has focused chiefly on rewriting Obama-era rules limiting greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, vehicles and oil wells -- not imposing aggressive new mandates that would keep global warming in check

“It’s absurd for President Trump to claim any environmental credentials when his administration continues to drive a destructive pro-polluter agenda at the expense of the American people,” said Jill Tauber, vice president of litigation, climate and energy at Earthjustice.

Democratic opponents criticize the president’s record and compete to outdo each other with proposals for throttling heat-warming carbon dioxide emissions.

During two days of presidential debates last month, the candidates cast Trump as retreating from an urgent global fight to prevent the most catastrophic consequences of climate change. Almost all of the Democratic presidential candidates have pledged to rejoin the Paris climate accord -- or strengthen U.S. greenhouse-gas-cutting commitments. And Washington Governor Jay Inslee has made the issue the centerpiece of his bid for the White House.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said Trump’s remarks will “recognize his administration’s environmental leadership and America’s role in leading the world.”

It’s familiar terrain for Trump, who has frequently boasted that the U.S. has the “cleanest” air and water -- sometimes drawing comparisons to “dirty” pollution choking cities in China and South America.

And the president can indeed point to U.S. strides in cleaning up its air, with conventional criteria air pollution dropping 73% from 1970 to 2017 -- even though the economy grew more than 260% in the same time.

Yet environmental advocates say the gains were driven by decades-old federal clean air and water laws that Trump is now undermining. The administration’s overhaul of former President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan -- replacing sweeping power-plant pollution curbs for modest efficiency improvements at the sites -- was published in the government’s Federal Register on Monday.

In fact, carbon dioxide emissions that drive climate change just increased, after generally falling since 2005. There was a 2.7% hike in greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel combustion in 2018, the second-largest annual increase since 2000, according to a report from the Rhodium Group LLC. And economy wide, greenhouse gas emissions likely rose between 1.5% and 2.5% last year -- putting U.S. emissions at 10.7% to 11.6% below 2005 levels, a common benchmark.

Trump’s environmental record is nothing to boast about, said Collin O’Mara, president of the National Wildlife Federation. “Actions speak louder than words -- and for the past 900 days this administration has repeatedly acted to allow more mercury, smog and carbon pollution into our air, more nutrient and sediment pollution into our waterways, and more destruction of essential wildlife habitat in our treasured natural places,” he said by email.

Trump made revamping environmental regulation a signature issue on the campaign trail and rapidly moved to fulfill those promises once in the White House. He directed the Interior Department to resume selling coal on federal land, ending a moratorium imposed under Obama. His administration began easing limits on oil well releases of methane, a super-potent greenhouse gas. Trump promised the U.S. would abandon the Paris climate accord -- a global pact to cut emissions. And the Trump administration has proposed freezing vehicle emission and fuel economy standards at 2020 levels, preventing planned increases that had been set in motion under Obama.

Under Trump, political appointees have overruled concerns from EPA experts, revamped scientific advisory panels and moved to discount the health benefits of cleaning up some air pollution.

Trump and top administration officials emphasize that the U.S. can make environmental progress without the heavy hand of government. And they have asserted that the administration’s regulatory changes will unleash private sector innovation.

The administration has focused most closely on conventional pollution and toxins at hazardous waste sites. At the White House event Monday, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler is expected to highlight reductions in conventional air pollutants, rapid remediation of Superfund sites and the inclusion of environmental provisions in the renegotiated North American trade agreement.

