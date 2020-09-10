(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump will visit Nevada after a 5,000-person airport rally there was nixed. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is making a play for the senior vote with ads on drug prices and Social Security. And Omaha’s single elector may be in play in November.

There are 54 days until the election.

Trump to Visit Nevada After Airport Stop Nixed

Trump will press ahead with a visit to Nevada after a 5,000-person rally at an airport hangar was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.

On Wednesday, airport officials notified a private aviation company that plans for a rally Saturday at its hangar at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport would violate state restrictions on big crowds and raise security concerns about protests and counterprotests.

“You are hereby advised that you may not proceed with the proposed gathering,” read the letter.

Adam Laxalt, co-chair of Trump’s Nevada campaign, called the cancellation “outrageous” and “partisan political retribution” from Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak.

“This is unprecedented,” he tweeted. “To cancel an incumbent President’s campaign stop inside 60 days of a major contested election in a swing state. This isn’t over!”

In a statement, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said that Trump will be traveling to Nevada on the dates planned, with further details to be announced soon.

Earlier this summer, Trump feuded with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, over the state’s restrictions on large gatherings, threatening to move a key part of the Republican National Convention to Jacksonville, Florida, before scrapping that plan to host speeches in D.C.

Biden’s Ads Target Senior Voters

While the daily news cycles have focused on Trump’s comments about veterans and the coronavirus, the Biden campaign has been having an entirely different conversation with senior voters.

In ads on Facebook and TV, the campaign is highlighting Biden’s plans to lower prescription drug prices and a Trump proposal to cut the payroll tax that funds Social Security.

“Your prescriptions shouldn’t empty your wallet,” says a Facebook ad that was shown primarily to people over the age of 65.

A TV ad features Biden criticizing an idea Trump floated in August to eliminate the payroll tax, paid by both employers and employees, which funds Social Security and Medicare.

“Social Security is a sacred obligation, a sacred promise made,” Biden says in the ad. “The current president is threatening to break that promise. He’s proposing to eliminate a tax that pays for almost half the Social Security, without any way of making up for that lost revenue.”

Recent polls suggest Trump’s support among older voters, which were a key part of his coalition in 2016, has been softening. If Biden wins them, it would be a turnaround. The last Democratic presidential candidate to win the senior vote was Al Gore in 2000.

More Signs Omaha’s Single Elector May Be in Play

Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump will visit Omaha Thursday, a sign that the area’s single elector may be in play in November.

Since 1992, Nebraska has divided its five Electoral College votes by congressional district, but only one Democrat has managed to capture the state’s largest urban area to pick up an elector: Barack Obama in 2008.

Lara Trump’s visit to a Nebraska Second Congressional District field office Thursday morning comes as forecasters with the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics moved the district from a “toss-up” to “leans Democratic” in their Electoral College predictions.

Although it’s small, Omaha’s elector is getting attention because it tends to play a role in scenarios in which Trump and Biden tie, or one narrowly reaches 270 votes to win the Electoral College.

With the change, the University of Virginia race ratings now have Biden at 269 electors and Trump at 204, with 65 electors as toss-ups.

Trump will deliver remaks from Saginaw County, Michigan, on Thursday.

