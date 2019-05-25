Trump to Wait Until After Japan July Elections on Deal: Fox

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump told Fox News that he will wait until after Japan’s July elections in the House of Councillors before really pushing for a trade deal, Fox News’ John Roberts says in a tweet.

Roberts said Trump phoned him this morning in Tokyo

To contact the reporter on this story: Yueqi Yang in New York at yyang492@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Clementine Fletcher at cfletcher5@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.