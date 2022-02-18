(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump had classified national security documents in the boxes of material he took with him when he left the White House, the government’s chief archivist told Congress on Friday.

Archivist David Ferriero said in a letter to the chair of the House Oversight Committee that the National Archives “has identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes,” that were recently transfered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

The archivist said his office has been in touch with the Justice Department in light of the findings. The Justice Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

A spokesman for Trump didn’t immediately respond to a message left for comment.

The National Archives in January retrieved 15 boxes of records from Trump’s Florida home.

The letter also states that the Archives “has identified certain social media records that were not captured and preserved by the Trump Administration” and that it has learned “some White House staff conducted official business using non-official electronic messaging accounts that were not copied or forwarded into their official electronic messaging accounts.” Those actions were required under presidential records laws, according to Ferriero.

Ferriero’s letter also said that some of the presidential records transfered to the Archives at the end of the Trump administration included documents that had been torn up.

House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney of New York had asked the National Archives about the Trump documents, prompting the response from Ferriero Friday.

“These new revelations deepen my concern about former President Trump’s flagrant disregard for federal records laws and the potential impact on our historical record,” Maloney said in a statement. “I am committed to uncovering the full depth of Presidential Records Act violations by former President Trump and his top advisors, and using these findings to advance critical reforms and prevent future abuses.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.