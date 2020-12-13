(Bloomberg) --

President Donald Trump and other top U.S. officials will be offered the newly-approved coronavirus vaccine within days as part of a plan to ensure continuity in government amid the pandemic, people familiar with the effort said.

The vaccinations will be offered to critical personnel in all three branches of government deemed essential and could start as soon as Monday. The shots will be staggered over the following 10 days to monitor for possible side effects.

The measure also comes as health officials seek to build public confidence in the treatment. Offering the vaccine to top government members was recommended by public health officials and career national security staff, according to the people.

In general, the first people in the U.S. to get the Pfizer Inc./BioNTech SE vaccine approved on Friday will be health-care workers and residents of care homes.

U.S. health officials on Sunday warned that skepticism about the vaccines among many Americans may be a barrier to the nation achieving “herd immunity” against the coronavirus.

“The way we get through this is to achieve herd immunity,” U.S. Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn said on ABC. “And that means we need to vaccinate a significant number of people in this country, including those who are hesitant.”

