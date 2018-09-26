(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he sees no need to set a timetable for North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons.

“We’re not playing the time game,” Trump said Wednesday during a press conference in New York capping his visit to the United Nations General Assembly. “If it takes two years, three years or five months, doesn’t matter.”

The administration has sent mixed messages on when it wants to see North Korea denuclearize, setting deadlines of one year to the end of Trump’s first term, in early 2021.

Trump also said he had avoided a war with North Korea that otherwise would have been certain.

"If I wasn’t elected, you’d be in a war" with North Korea, Trump said Wednesday during a press conference to cap his visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Obama was "close" to pressing the trigger to go to war with North Korea, Trump said. He didn’t offer any evidence to support the assertion.

Trump has lavished praise on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, while promoting a second summit with him that the U.S. president said could take place soon. Trump claimed earlier that North Korea has made more progress toward denuclearization than is publicly understood, citing unknown actions taking place “behind the scenes.’’

Trump revealed during a meeting Wednesday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that he had received an “extraordinary” new letter from Kim the day before but didn’t say what the dictator had written.

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo met North Korea’s foreign minister in New York Wednesday and agreed to travel to Pyongyang next month as the two sides continue to prepare for a second summit between Trump and Kim. The U.S. seeks to persuade Kim and his regime to abandon North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

Top officials from the U.S. intelligence community have indicated that North Korea faces a long road to denuclearization, and some have indicated that Kim has continued to develop his nuclear program in the months since his June 12 summit with Trump.

