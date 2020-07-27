Trump Touts 401(k) Owners Who ‘Stayed’ With Him: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said 401(k) investors who “stayed with me” are doing great. Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads by seven percentage points in North Carolina, where voters back the state officials in the fight over relocating the GOP convention. And the Trump campaign hit back at Biden for calling the president “racist.”

There are 99 days until the election.

Other Developments:

Trump Again Touts 401(k)s (6:25 a.m.)

In his latest use of 401(k)s as a campaign message, Trump said Americans who “stayed with me” when the coronavirus hit are “doing phenomenally.”

In an interview with Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy, the president said that Americans who sold stocks in March lost out on the market rebound.

“I said to people, ‘Don’t sell, don’t sell, just don’t sell, because the foundation is so strong, don’t sell,’” he said. “But the people that really lost in terms of economic are the people that got out. The people that stayed in, they stayed with me, they’re doing great.”

Earlier this month, Trump tweeted that Biden would cause “your 401k’s and Stocks” to “disintegrate and disappear” if elected.

Biden Ahead in North Carolina, Poll Shows

Biden leads Trump by seven points in North Carolina, where voters overwhelmingly say the state was right to push back at on the president’s convention plans.

In an NBC News/Marist poll, 51% of registered voters support Biden, while 44% back Trump.

That’s a wider margin than other recent polls, which have shown Biden ahead by a few points.

Voters also back state leaders who fought with Trump earlier this summer as his campaign demanded they guarantee that the Republican National Convention in Charlotte could go ahead without limitations due to the coronavirus.

They survey found 60% of voters agree that “the state was right to prioritize its health protocols for large gatherings over the objections of the president.” Only 32% said state leaders were wrong.

The poll of 882 registered voters in North Carolina was conducted July 14-22. It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4 percentage points.

Trump Ads Hit Back at Biden Over ‘Racist’ President Remark

The Trump campaign is running Facebook ads hitting back at Biden for calling him the first “racist” president last week.

In two ads that began running Sunday, the campaign says Trump is “a champion for Black Voices” and refers to two Biden verbal missteps.

“The man who told millions of Americans, ‘you ain’t black,’ and used the term ‘Blafrican American,’ said that our president is RACIST,” the ad says.

In an interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God in May, Biden said “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” He later apologized.

Biden didn’t seem to intentionally say “Blafrican American” when he stumbled over his words during a November primary debate.

Coming Up

Joe and Jill Biden will travel to Washington, D.C., Monday to pay respects to Representative John Lewis at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump will participate in a coronavirus briefing at a biotechnology firm in Durham, North Carolina, at 3:30 p.m.

