(Bloomberg) -- New York City is seeking to reduce energy consumption by some of its largest buildings, including Trump Tower.

The legislation, part of a package backed by Mayor Bill de Blasio, is expected to win approval from the city council Thursday. Owners of residential and commercial buildings larger than 25,000 square feet will be pushed to install new boilers, air conditioning, windows and insulation to reduce carbon emissions 40 percent by 2030, toward a citywide goal of 80 percent by 2050, or face fines.

The council is also voting on other ways to cut emissions from power plants, including exploring shutting the city’s 21 natural-gas fired units, and from buses. Buildings are a target because they produce two-thirds of the city’s greenhouse gases through use of electricity, natural gas and other fuels.

City Councilman Costa Constantinides, the main sponsor, said the legislation represents the "largest emission reduction policy of any city anywhere." Private landlords, though, say they’re being unfairly targeted and that the bill doesn’t consider improvements already made.

Exemptions built into the legislation leave “market-rate housing and commercial buildings to shoulder the entire burden of what is undeniably a shared societal problem,” John Banks, president of the Real Estate Board of New York, wrote in Real Estate Weekly, a trade publication.

Trump Tower

Based upon city audits of energy use, Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan used more energy per square foot than 93 percent of large residential buildings, according to ALIGN, a coalition of labor and community groups that supports the legislation. ALIGN examined data on 50,000 buildings, all more than 25,000 square feet, the same universe as is covered by the legislation, according to Executive Director Maritza Silva-Farrell.

Amanda Miller, a Trump Organization spokeswoman, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Constantinides denied any intent to single out President Donald Trump or the Trump organization.

The legislation includes carve-outs for hospitals, churches and rent-controlled housing. City-owned buildings and hospitals will still need to obey the law, but on a different timetable and with more flexible goals, Constantinides said.

Other opponents say the energy efficiency bill fails to recognize building owners who have already spent lots of money cutting carbon emissions, holding them to the same requirements as owners who have done nothing.

Already Paid

Tony Gigantiello, president of North Queensview Homes, a 364-unit cooperative apartment complex, says it’s already spent $10 million on upgrades to conserve energy by more than 40 percent in the past decade. The new city law would disregard that and demand that the co-op spend more to cut emissions another 40 percent or face a fine, he said.

“It’s outrageously unfair to make me reduce by another 40 percent after I’ve spent all this money on energy conservation," Gigantiello said in an interview. "It’s discrimination to target co-ops like mine and carve-out exemptions for everybody else. We all breathe the same air.”

Constantinides, meanwhile, says building owners can obtain special financing and compliance delays if they encounter technical or financial problems that make it difficult for them to meet the goal of a 40 percent carbon emission reduction by 2024. “We are encouraging landlords to make improvements that will benefit them in the long run,” he said.

Additional emission reductions, some of which were planned years ago, would come from bills that would:

Require city school buses to convert to an all-electric fleet, on top of a current effort to do the same with public transportation.

Study ways to replace its 21 natural gas fueled power plants with mostly renewable energy and battery storage.

Amend codes to accelerate installation of wind turbines large and small.

