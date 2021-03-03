Trump Tower Seeks More Than $1 Million in Rent From Shoemaker

(Bloomberg) -- Trump Organization Inc. sued footwear maker Marc Fisher, whose showroom occupies the 21st floor of Trump Tower, for more than $1 million in rent dating back to November.

The Trump Organization, in a complaint filed Wednesday in state court in Manhattan, seeks a court order forcing Marc Fisher to pay almost $1.47 million under a 2015 lease for the entirety of the 21st floor and part of the 22nd floor.

The lawsuit underscores the pressures confronting commercial real estate owners, including the Trump Organization, as the pandemic enters its second year.

Fisher made Ivanka Trump shoes under a license until she shut down her fashion line in 2018.

The case is Trump Tower Commercial LLC v Marc Fisher Inc., New York State Supreme Court, New York County.

