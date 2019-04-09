(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The IMF cut its outlook for global growth to the lowest since the financial crisis amid a bleaker outlook in most major advanced economies and signs that higher tariffs are weighing on trade

President Donald Trump is sending a clear message to the world: My trade wars aren’t finished yet and a weakening global economy will just have to deal with it

Australian worker discontent is rumbling as calls to revive stagnant wages grow louder in a nation that appears set to elect a former union leader as prime minister

U.S. job openings fell in February by the most since 2015 while still exceeding the number of unemployed Americans, a sign of some potential relaxation in what’s been a consistently tight labor market

The Italian government’s gloomy outlook for its economy was confirmed yesterday, with new forecasts predicting almost no growth this year

The list of ways that China keeps tabs on citizens is getting longer

