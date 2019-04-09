16h ago
Trump Trade Warning, IMF Cuts Outlook, Aussie Wage Rage: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- The IMF cut its outlook for global growth to the lowest since the financial crisis amid a bleaker outlook in most major advanced economies and signs that higher tariffs are weighing on trade
- President Donald Trump is sending a clear message to the world: My trade wars aren’t finished yet and a weakening global economy will just have to deal with it
- Australian worker discontent is rumbling as calls to revive stagnant wages grow louder in a nation that appears set to elect a former union leader as prime minister
- U.S. job openings fell in February by the most since 2015 while still exceeding the number of unemployed Americans, a sign of some potential relaxation in what’s been a consistently tight labor market
- The Italian government’s gloomy outlook for its economy was confirmed yesterday, with new forecasts predicting almost no growth this year
- The list of ways that China keeps tabs on citizens is getting longer
