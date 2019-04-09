(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

  • The IMF cut its outlook for global growth to the lowest since the financial crisis amid a bleaker outlook in most major advanced economies and signs that higher tariffs are weighing on trade
  • President Donald Trump is sending a clear message to the world: My trade wars aren’t finished yet and a weakening global economy will just have to deal with it
  • Australian worker discontent is rumbling as calls to revive stagnant wages grow louder in a nation that appears set to elect a former union leader as prime minister
  • U.S. job openings fell in February by the most since 2015 while still exceeding the number of unemployed Americans, a sign of some potential relaxation in what’s been a consistently tight labor market
  • The Italian government’s gloomy outlook for its economy was confirmed yesterday, with new forecasts predicting almost no growth this year
  • The list of ways that China keeps tabs on citizens is getting longer

