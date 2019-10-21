1h ago
Trump Trails Leading Democrats in Swing State Minnesota: Poll
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren hold double-digit leads over President Donald Trump in the key swing state of Minnesota, according to a Star Tribune Minnesota poll that tested the candidates in hypothetical head-to-head matchups.
The survey tested Biden, Warren, Bernie Sanders and Sen. Amy Klobuchar against Trump; Biden leads by 12 percentage points, Warren by 11 percentage points, Sanders by 9 percentage points; home-state senator Klobuchar leads Trump by 17 ppts
- Poll highlights:
- Gender gap: Women backed the Democrats by 16-23 percentage points over Trump, while men favored the Democrats only by single digits
- Trump’s approval rating is underwater, 40% approve to 56% disapprove
- Voters nearly evenly split on impeaching and removing Trump; 47% support, 48% oppose
- Clear majorities say Trump generally doesn’t speak the truth (61%) and abuses the power of his office (56%)
- NOTE: Minnesota has the longest streak in the nation voting for Democrats for president, but Republicans see an opening in 2020
- Republicans last won here in 1972, however, state has trended toward the GOP in recent years like much of the Midwest
- Trump lost here by just 1.5 ppts in 2016, falling short by fewer than 45,000 votes out of nearly 1.7 million cast
- Trump’s campaign is heavily targeting Minnesota; the president held a rally in Minneapolis earlier this month
