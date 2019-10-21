(Bloomberg) -- Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren hold double-digit leads over President Donald Trump in the key swing state of Minnesota, according to a Star Tribune Minnesota poll that tested the candidates in hypothetical head-to-head matchups.

The survey tested Biden, Warren, Bernie Sanders and Sen. Amy Klobuchar against Trump; Biden leads by 12 percentage points, Warren by 11 percentage points, Sanders by 9 percentage points; home-state senator Klobuchar leads Trump by 17 ppts

Poll highlights: Gender gap: Women backed the Democrats by 16-23 percentage points over Trump, while men favored the Democrats only by single digits Trump’s approval rating is underwater, 40% approve to 56% disapprove Voters nearly evenly split on impeaching and removing Trump; 47% support, 48% oppose Clear majorities say Trump generally doesn’t speak the truth (61%) and abuses the power of his office (56%)

NOTE: Minnesota has the longest streak in the nation voting for Democrats for president, but Republicans see an opening in 2020 Republicans last won here in 1972, however, state has trended toward the GOP in recent years like much of the Midwest Trump lost here by just 1.5 ppts in 2016, falling short by fewer than 45,000 votes out of nearly 1.7 million cast Trump’s campaign is heavily targeting Minnesota; the president held a rally in Minneapolis earlier this month



