(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump lags behind five potential Democratic rivals in one-on-one matchups, dragged down by an approval rating below 40%, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders perform best nationally against Trump, with Biden ahead by 17 points, Warren by 15 points and Sanders by 14 points. But South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Kamala Harris also best Trump in the poll, with Buttigieg up by 11 points and Harris by nine points.

The survey, released Tuesday, comes one day after Trump was found competitive against top Democrats in six key battleground states in a set of New York Times/Siena College polls. Across Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina -- the states that Trump won most narrowly in 2016 -- the poll found the president only trailed Biden by an average of two percentage points among registered voters -- within the margin of error.

The Washington Post/ABC poll found voting preferences in line with how people regard the president’s performance. He won support among 95% of the 39% of registered voters who approve of the job he’s doing. But Trump received only 7% backing among the 58% of voters who disapprove of Trump’s performance.

The poll of 876 registered voters, conducted Oct. 27-30, has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4 percentage points.

COMING UP

Tuesday is Election Day, with voters in Kentucky and Mississippi casting ballots for new state governors. Virginia holds state legislative elections, in what will be key tests for Democrats and Republicans ahead of 2020 races.

Trump plans a rally Wednesday in Monroe, Louisiana, where Governor John Bel Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, is facing Republican challenger Eddie Rispone, who describes himself as a conservative businessman, in a Nov. 16 runoff vote.

To contact the reporter on this story: Elizabeth Wasserman in Washington at ewasserman2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Wendy Benjaminson at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net, Kathleen Hunter

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.