Trump Tries to Upstage Debate With Banner, Ads: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump is making sure he gets his say in Houston on Thursday.

The president’s re-election campaign plans to deploy an aerial banner and full page ads in the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News ahead of the third Democratic primary debate at Texas Southern University.

The ads will contrast Democrats’ “disastrous plans for America with President Trump’s clear record of accomplishments,” according to a campaign release.

The newspaper ads take on some of the Democrats’ positions on private health insurance, the fossil fuel industry, and regulation.

The 4,800 square feet air-banner will read: “SOCIALISM WILL KILL HOUSTON’S ECONOMY! VOTE TRUMP 2020.”

COMING UP

Ten candidates will face off in the third Democratic debate tonight in Houston. It’ll be the first time Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren share a debate stage. Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Sanders and Andrew Yang will also participate.

