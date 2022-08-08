(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump is being represented by Evan Corcoran and John Rowley in talks with federal prosecutors over conversations the former president had with advisers during the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, a person familiar with the situation said.

One of the questions before them is whether Trump could shield those advisers from Justice Department investigators of the assault, the person said.

The person asked for anonymity to discuss information that is not yet public. A Trump spokesman didn’t immediately return a message left for comment. Messages left for Corcoran and Rowley weren’t immediately returned.

Corcoran represented Trump’s former aide Stephen Bannon at his trial last month for defying a Jan. 6 committee subpoena and Rowley represents Peter Navarro, another Trump aide, who is facing similar charges.

A Washington jury last month found Bannon guilty of two counts of contempt for defying the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoenas seeking documents and testimony.

The Justice Department is using a grand jury in Washington to investigate efforts by Trump and his inner circle to create false electors and pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election.

They are the clearest signs to date that the Justice Department’s investigation has expanded beyond those who attacked the US Capitol to focus on actions taken by Trump and his allies in the days and weeks after the election.

Trump has called the investigation and the US House Committee investigating the insurrection “a witch hunt,” and a Trump spokesman has said there is “clearly a concerted effort to undermine the vital, constitutionally-rooted executive and attorney-client privileges through partisan, political persecution.”

