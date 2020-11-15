Trump Tweets That Biden Won Election, Says Vote Was ‘Rigged’

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said Joe Biden “won because the Election was Rigged,” according to a post on Twitter Sunday morning.

It was the first time Trump has apparently conceded the outcome of the Nov. 3 election.

“NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”

As recently as Saturday Trump had tweeted that “We will WIN!,” railed against vote-recounting efforts in Georgia, and pushed debunked theories of voting-machine irregularities.

His campaign, attempting to take the election outcome to the courts, has suffered numerous setbacks.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.