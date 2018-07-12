Trump tweets 'very nice note’ he says he got from Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised Donald Trump in a letter after last month’s summit in Singapore, saying the U.S. president’s “energetic and extraordinary efforts” in reshaping relations between the two countries will help create a “new future” for both sides.

“The significant first meeting with Your Excellency and the joint statement that we signed together in Singapore 24 days ago was indeed the start of a meaningful journey,” Kim wrote in the July 6 letter Trump posted on Twitter alongside an English translation Thursday.

The letter’s date indicates it was sent before Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s visit to Pyongyang last week, in which the U.S. and North Korea struggled to agree over plans to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.