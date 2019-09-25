(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over his interactions with a foreign leader. The proceedings threaten to slow work in Washington on other crucial policy matters and overshadow the 2020 election.

Trump-Call Summary Set for Release (9:20 a.m.)

A rough transcript of President Donald Trump’s July 25 call with his Ukrainian counterpart is expected to be released Wednesday as the nation awaits the next steps in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry that may determine whether the president heads into re-election damaged or emboldened.

Trump is also expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in person on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly before holding a news conference Wednesday, as the investigation gets underway into whether Trump leaned on Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

U.S. stocks rose amid mixed reactions to the prospect of an impeachment investigation and news China is preparing to buy more U.S. pork. In notes to clients, Wall Street analysts compared the events to proceedings against Bill Clinton in the 1990s, which failed to topple a popular president. Other events had more of a market impact then, and might now, too.

Key Events

Pelosi on Tuesday said the House would begin an official impeachment inquiry stemming from a complaint from a whistle-blower in the intelligence community over Trump’s interaction with a foreign leader.

Trump’s private attorney, Rudy Giuliani, told Fox News on Wednesday morning that the president didn’t mention military aid or any “quid pro quo” during his call with Zelenskiy. Giuliani said he hadn’t seen a transcript of the call but “let’s say it was read to me.”

The House plans to vote Wednesday on a resolution pressuring the intelligence community to release details of the whistle-blower complaint.

The House and Senate Intelligence committees are set to question Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire this week about the whistle-blower complaint. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House intelligence panel, said the whistle-blower’s lawyer told them his client would like to speak to the committee.

