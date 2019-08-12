(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump hasn’t decided when to unveil his administration’s Middle East peace plan and the U.S. hopes eventually to be able to engage with the Palestinian Authority on how to reach an accord, special envoy Jason Greenblatt said.

Greenblatt, who along with Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner have been drafting a Middle East peace proposal for the last two years, said the U.S. isn’t looking for regime change with the Palestinian Authority, which governs in the West Bank. But he signaled the U.S. would continue to avoid any dealings with Hamas, the Islamist group that rules the Gaza Strip.

“We are not looking for a regime change, President Abbas is the leader of the Palestinians, so we hope that he will be able to come to the table,” Greenblatt said in an interview Monday with Kevin Cirilli on Bloomberg Television, referring Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. “We do hope to have continued engagement or an eventual re-engagement with the Palestinian Authority.“

Kushner promoted the economic component of his proposal in Bahrain in June, but the event was deliberately short on key political questions, and the conference didn’t include Palestinian officials. Kushner called for about $50 billion in proposed investments in the Palestinian territories and neighboring countries that host refugees.

