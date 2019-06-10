(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s personal lawyers told a U.S. appeals court it must reverse a judge’s ruling allowing the House Oversight and Reform Committee to subpoena financial records from his accounting firm because lawmakers lack a legitimate legislative purpose to see them.

Trump’s attorneys made the argument in a filing Monday as they fight to overturn the May 20 Washington federal court ruling that gave the Democrat-led panel access to the president’s personal and business records going back to 2011.

The committee had issued a subpoena for the records to Trump’s longtime accountant, Mazars USA LLP.

