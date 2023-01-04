(Bloomberg) -- Former US President Donald Trump urged the conservative House members to back beleaguered Representative Kevin McCarthy for speaker of the House, one day after McCarthy failed to secure enough support in three humiliating rounds of voting.

“Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL,” he wrote on his Truth Social network.

Trump has long backed McCarthy, but his public support comes at a crucial time for the California Republican, who was the first speaker candidate not elected in one round of voting in 100 years. The conservative holdouts are also supporters of Trump, but it is unclear how much influence the former president will have on their votes.

McCarthy told reporters late Tuesday that he had called Trump that day and Trump had reiterated his support to him.

In an interview with NBC News Tuesday, Trump had declined to say whether he still did. “I got everybody calling, wanting my support,” he said according to NBC. “But we’ll see what happens. We’ll see how it all works out.”

But he made his backing clear Wednesday and urged Republicans to avoid turning their success in the November election into a defeat with a messy start.

“Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB - JUST WATCH!,” he wrote.

The House was set to reconvene at noon on Wednesday to continue the voting for speaker. No other business can move forward until a speaker is elected.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.