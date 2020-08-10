(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump urged a judge to block a New York grand jury from reviewing his tax filings, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled he doesn’t have absolute immunity from state criminal investigations.

Lawyers for Trump filed court papers on Monday opposing a request by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. that a federal judge in Manhattan throw out the president’s latest bid to block the subpoena to his accounting firm, Mazars USA. Vance is investigating hush-money payments made before the 2016 presidential election to Stormy Daniels, a porn actress who claims she had an affair with Trump, and possibly other matters related to the Trump Organization.

Trump claims the subpoena was issued to Mazars in bad faith and that it seeks too much information, constituting improper harassment of the president.

