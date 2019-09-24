(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump used his speech at the United Nations General Assembly to reiterate complaints about China’s trade practices just weeks before negotiators from both sides are due to meet in Washington.

After vowing to reach a quick trade deal with the U.K. following its departure from the European Union, Trump said two decades of expectations that freer trade with China would prompt the world’s second-biggest economy to be more market-friendly had failed.

“Not only has China declined to adopt promised reforms, it has embraced an economic model dependent on massive market barriers, heavy state subsidies, currency manipulation, product dumping, forced technology transfers and the theft of intellectual property and also trade secrets on a grand scale,” Trump said Tuesday at the UN.

Trump went on to defend his imposition of tariffs, saying he won’t accept a “bad deal,” and then shifted to the unrest in Hong Kong, putting the onus on Chinese President Xi Jinping to find a peaceful solution.

“How China chooses to handle the situation will say a great deal about its role in the world in the future,” Trump said. “We are all counting on President Xi as a great leader.”

Ahead of next month’s trade talks, China has targeted American farmers -- an important political constituency for Trump -- in its retaliation for U.S. tariffs, drastically cutting its purchases of soybeans and other commodities. Trump has responded with a bailout for farmers that so far totals about $28 billion.

Trade was just one area of Trump’s speech in which he spelled out his “America First” policies. The president’s remarks featured boasts about U.S. might, complaints about its adversaries and warnings against uncontrolled migration and unregulated social media. He urged other countries to defend their borders and reject the erasure of nationalist identities.

“The future does not belong to globalists, the future belongs to patriots,” he said.

