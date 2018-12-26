(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump delivered a speech to U.S. soldiers in Iraq on Wednesday, making his first visit to troops deployed overseas as commander-in-chief a week after dismissing his defense secretary in a dispute over Middle East strategy.

The president told reporters at Joint Base al Asad, west of Baghdad, that he has no plans to withdraw American troops from Iraq and that the U.S. may use the country as a base for regional operations against adversaries including Islamic State.

“If we see something happening with ISIS that we don’t like, we can hit them so fast and so hard they really won’t know what the hell happened,” Trump said, using an acronym for the militant group that he has said is defeated. “We’ve knocked them silly.”

Trump, who was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, was expected to be on the ground in Iraq for only a few hours. For security reasons, the White House didn’t let journalists accompanying the president report his visit until more than two hours after he landed. Trump left for Iraq on Christmas night and will return Thursday to resume negotiations with Democrats over ending a partial government shutdown.

The trip follows upheaval over Trump’s national security policies. The president directed the Pentagon last week to withdraw U.S. troops fighting Islamic State from Syria. He also ordered the withdrawal of 7,000 soldiers from Afghanistan, halving the number of American forces still engaged in the country’s longest war.

“It’s time for us to start using our head,” Trump told reporters in Iraq. “We don’t want to be taken advantage of anymore by countries that use us” and our military, he said.

Mattis Quits

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis resigned after the Syria order, which came against the advice of Trump’s top national security advisers. Trump told Mattis to leave the Pentagon by Jan. 2 after the retired Marine general released a resignation letter criticizing the president’s foreign policy.

While Trump has focused his Middle East policy on countering what he considers Iran’s malign ambitions, critics have said the U.S. withdrawal from Syria will bolster Iran’s influence there and in neighboring Iraq.

Trump has faced criticism for not visiting troops overseas during his first 23 months in office. The president -- who received five deferments from serving in Vietnam, including one for bone spurs in his heels -- claims to have opposed the Iraq War, though he expressed support for the invasion on the Howard Stern radio show in 2002.

Former President Barack Obama, who sought to end American military involvement in both Iraq and Afghanistan but largely failed, nonetheless made four visits to Afghanistan and one to Iraq during his eight years in office.

“The president needs to go to Afghanistan. He hasn’t visited our troops and he needs to do that,” South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham, a Republican who’s close to Trump, said Friday.

‘Very Busy’

Trump has attached less significance to visiting deployed troops.

“I will do that at some point, but I don’t think it’s overly necessary,” he told the Associated Press in October. “I’ve been very busy with everything that’s taking place here. I’m doing a lot of things. But it’s something I’d do. And do gladly.”

A month later, he hinted during a Thanksgiving teleconference with troops in Afghanistan that he might visit the country, telling them he’d see them back in the U.S. “or maybe I’ll even see you over there -- you never know what’s going to happen.”

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Trump may have received his medical deferment from the Vietnam draft based on diagnoses of bone spurs from podiatrists who were renting property from his father, Fred Trump. The president has said he doesn’t remember who signed off on the medical documentation for his deferment.

Most American forces were withdrawn from Iraq in 2011, but the U.S. military returned in 2015 to help fight Islamic State’s expansion in the country and to serve as a bulwark against the group’s return. There were 5,200 troops in the country as of December 2017, the last time the Pentagon provided an update.

“Two years ago when I became president they were a very dominant group,” Trump said of Islamic State, which had actually suffered substantial territorial losses under Obama. “Today they’re not so dominant anymore.”

Trump made the Iraq trip after scrapping plans to spend Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, while the government is partially shutdown, a vacation that he acknowledged would look bad while hundreds of thousands of federal workers are furloughed or working without pay.

“I just didn’t want to go down and be there when other people are hurting,” Trump told reporters Tuesday at the White House, after speaking with troops around the world via teleconference. He said federal employees who are out of work have communicated to him that they support his effort to force Democrats to vote for funding to build a wall on the Mexican border.

