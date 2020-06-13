(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump will address graduates of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on Saturday, even as the backlash to his threat to use active-duty service members to quell domestic political protests continues to roil the Pentagon.

Trump’s appearance at the nation’s oldest service academy was meant to signal a return to normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, it has retrained attention on his handling of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

On Thursday, Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, apologized for participating in a photo-op with Trump at a historic church earlier this month, which occurred after law enforcement forcibly cleared a largely peaceful protest outside the White House.

“I should not have been there,” Milley said during a taped graduation address to the National Defense University. “My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”

Milley’s presence at the June 1 incident, dressed in combat fatigues, has been widely criticized for giving tacit approval to Trump’s claim that he could use the armed forces against protesters on American soil. The photo-op, quickly spun into a campaign video, came immediately after Trump threatened the use of military force in a Rose Garden address.

Ex-Generals Come Out Against Trump for Plan to Militarize U.S.

Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday that he didn’t see Milley’s apology as significant, and defended the photo-op as a “beautiful picture.”

Trump continues to grapple with how to respond to the deaths of Floyd and other black Americans at the hands of law enforcement, which have sparked protests against police brutality across the U.S.

The president exposed distance between himself and military leaders again this week on the issue, announcing he would block any attempt by the Pentagon to rename U.S. bases honoring Confederate military leaders.

The Pentagon had said Defense Secretary Mark Esper was open to a discussion about such a change. Trump, though, called the bases “part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom,” and White House officials said he would veto any legislation mandating the renaming of installations such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina or Fort Hood in Texas.

What the Law Says About Deploying Troops on U.S. Soil: QuickTake

Separately, Esper had earlier distanced himself from the church photo-op by saying that he was “not aware” that it was happening. Esper also told reporters that he didn’t support the notion -- repeatedly raised by Trump -- that active-duty troops should be used to control protests in U.S. cities. Esper’s comments prompted consternation within the White House and speculation that Trump could ultimately fire his defense chief.

Criticism has been even more vocal from former members of Trump’s administration who served in the military. Trump’s first defense secretary, Jim Mattis, issued a statement last week saying Trump had abused his power by clearing the streets ahead of his church photo-op, and had made “a mockery of our Constitution.” Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, said he agreed with that sentiment and rejected the use of active-duty troops against protesters.

“These are civilian responsibilities,” Kelly said in an interview with Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s former communications director. “We should be very, very careful before we contemplate sending in active duty.”

Social Distancing

Trump is also facing criticism over his decision to speak at Saturday’s ceremony despite current social-distancing directives in New York that limit graduation gatherings to 150 people.

West Point has said the ceremony will be conducted safely, that cadets -- who were sent home in March as Covid-19 swept through the state -- would have needed to return to campus anyway to gather their belongings. Graduates have been checked for coronavirus; at least 15 returning cadets tested positive.

The White House said precautions were being taken to make sure the ceremony would be safe.

“This upcoming graduation is about these incredible cadets and their amazing accomplishments, and as the Commander-in-Chief, President Trump wants to celebrate that and thank them for their service to our country,” spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

