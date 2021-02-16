(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday in a blistering statement to back Republican primary candidates against senators who remain loyal to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell.

In a lengthy response to McConnell’s post-acquittal Senate floor speech in which he said Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Trump called McConnell “a dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack,” and said that if Republican senators remain loyal to McConnell, “they will not win again.”

“Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First,” Trump said in the statement issued by his office. “We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership.”

Trump issued the statement three days after the Senate voted to acquit him on the impeachment charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the counting of Electoral College votes ratifying Democrat Joe Biden’s election.

The McConnell-Trump rift that has burst into public view is part of a schism in the Republican Party between those who remain loyal to Trump and those who are looking to rebuild the party in a post-Trump political environment.

McConnell voted to acquit Trump on procedural grounds but said in a blistering speech afterward that the former president was “practically and morally responsible” for the attack on the Capitol and could still face criminal or civil action.

McConnell said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that the key for Republican chances of retaking control of the Senate in 2022 is ”getting candidates who can actually win in November.” He said “that may or may not involve trying to affect the outcome of the primaries.”

