(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said the Supreme Court’s denial of a bid to nullify President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Pennsylvania wasn’t his case, but that he would attempt to intervene in Texas’ long-shot attempt to block results from four swing states.

“This was not my case as has been so incorrectly reported,” Trump tweeted Wednesday, regarding the high court’s one-sentence rebuff Tuesday of his Republican allies’ efforts to toss Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania.

The rejection without any noted dissent marked the first time the full Supreme Court has weighed in on efforts by Trump and his supporters to reverse Biden’s victory.

Trump instead tweeted “we will be INTERVENING” in a different suit filed with the court Tuesday by the state of Texas, seeking to prevent electors from Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania from participating in the Electoral College on Dec. 14.

Trump must petition the Supreme Court before being allowed to intervene in the case.

“This is the big one,” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s claim comes as a key deadline passed Tuesday in his desperate bid to reverse the election. Legal experts say the Texas case, which repeats allegations about mail-in voting that have already been roundly rejected in dozens of courts across the nation, has no chance of being heard by the Supreme Court.

The Texas suit was filed on the same day as the Dec. 8 “safe harbor” deadline for states to certify their slates of electors to send to the Electoral College, meaning time’s almost certainly up on Trump’s gambit of pressing state legislatures to override voters and appoint alternative electors who will back him instead of Biden.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.