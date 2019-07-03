Trump Vows to Keep Census Fight Alive, Without Explaining How

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he’ll continue to fight to include a citizenship question in the U.S. census after the Supreme Court put the plan on hold.

The president’s message -- delivered Wednesday via Twitter -- comes a day after the administration said it was abandoning its hard-fought plan to include a citizenship question in the 2020 census.

“The News Reports about the Department of Commerce dropping its quest to put the Citizenship Question on the Census is incorrect or, to state it differently, FAKE! We are absolutely moving forward, as we must, because of the importance of the answer to this question,” Trump tweeted.

It wasn’t immediately clear what legal strategy the administration would employ after the Supreme Court ruling. The Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ruling last week marked a win for immigrant-rights groups and Democrats who claimed the citizenship question was designed to dilute their voting power. They claimed that the citizenship question sought to reduce immigrants’ participation in the survey and that administration officials hid their true aim of boosting Republican and white voters.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the goal was to help the Justice Department enforce the Voting Rights Act, which protects minority voters.

“I respect the Supreme Court but strongly disagree with its ruling regarding my decision to reinstate a citizenship question on the 2020 Census,” Ross said in a statement Tuesday. “The Census Bureau has started the process of printing the decennial questionnaires without the question.”

The high court said the administration needed to put forward a rationale for the question that could pass legal muster. The court said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s stated rationale for including the citizenship question was “contrived” and couldn’t be squared with the evidence about his true motivations.

The U.S. Constitution requires a census every 10 years, and census day is set by federal law as April 1. The administration has said the 2020 census questionnaire needed to be ready for printing by June 30.

--With assistance from Andrew Harris.

To contact the reporter on this story: Margaret Talev in Washington at mtalev@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Joshua Gallu, Justin Blum

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.