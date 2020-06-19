(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said his administration will submit “enhanced papers” on its decision to strip protections for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children after the Supreme Court blocked the action this week.

“The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They ‘punted’, much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfil the Supreme Court’s” ruling, Trump tweeted on Friday, using an acronym for the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.

The justices, voting 5-4 on the central issues, said Trump’s administration didn’t adequately consider its options or the implications before rescinding DACA. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s liberal justices in the majority. Roberts said the Department of Homeland Security failed to consider “conspicuous issues,” including the hardship on DACA recipients and the possibility the agency could take a more limited step.

Trump didn’t elaborate on what the “enhance papers” would contain.

The ruling piled onto other defeats at the high court this week for Trump. On Monday, the court ruled that federal law protects gay and transgender workers from being fired from their job based on their sexuality, a landmark decision for LGBT rights. Justice Neil Gorsuch, whom Trump nominated in 2017, wrote the opinion for the 6-3 majority, which included Roberts and the court’s four liberals.

That same day, the court said it would not to hear the administration’s appeal of a lower court ruling upholding California’s sanctuary cities law, as well as a ruling last year halting the government’s plan to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

Trump seized on the ruling Thursday to rally his conservative base, pledging to redouble his efforts to transform federal courts. Trump said he would produce a “new list” of possible conservative Supreme Court nominees by the beginning of September.

“Based on decisions being rendered now, this list is more important than ever before,” Trump tweeted.

