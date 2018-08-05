Trump Vs. Mueller’s New Phase: Theme of the Week

This Week Was Trump v. Mueller Week

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The tension between President Donald Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller heated up this week, and not just on the president’s Twitter account. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani made some … interesting arguments on TV, while Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort began a fraud trial in Manhattan. Bloomberg Opinion was there:

‘Collusion’ Isn’t a Crime, But Aiding and Abetting Sure Is – Noah Feldman

Mueller’s Manafort Case Isn’t About Trump (Yet) – Timothy L. O’Brien

The Manafort Judge Was Right to Ban the Term ‘Oligarch’ – Leonid Bershidsky

Meet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Inadvertently Led to Russia’s Trump Tower Meeting – Joe Nocera

Facebook’s New Attack Looks Like the One Mueller Indicted Russians For – Leonid Bershidsky

This Week Was Also Corporate Earnings Week

We’re in the middle of corporate earnings season, when companies announce their quarterly financial results. This week had some especially big companies reporting – including one that became the first company ever to hit $1 trillion in valuation and another whose CEO is embroiled in the latest #MeToo blowup. Bloomberg Opinion writers were all over the big (and not-so-big) profit reports and their implications for Wall Street, the economy and more.

Honey, I Shrunk $1 Trillion Apple’s Profit Margins – Shira Ovide

Apple Loses Its Thrill, But Applaud the New Drill – Shira Ovide

CBS’s Board Pretends to Know What It’s Doing – Tara Lachapelle

Turns Out Caterpillar’s ‘High-Water’ Warning Was Premature – Brooke Sutherland

Wall Street Turns Up the Pain on Earnings Misses – Stephen Gandel

It’s Gut-Check Time for the Stock-Market Bulls – Robert Burgess

