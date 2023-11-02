(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump asked the judge overseeing his federal election interference case to halt the case pending a determination on whether presidential immunity shields him from the charges he faces.

The former president’s lawyers asked US District Judge Tanya Chutkan in a motion filed late Wednesday to stay “all proceedings in the case” until the issues raised in his motion for presidential immunity “are fully resolved.”

The request, if granted, could push back the scheduled trial, now set for March, by several months and possibly past the 2024 election.

Trump’s lawyers have argued in court filings that that he’s immune from prosecution because his conduct fell within the “outer perimeter” of his presidential duties.

In the latest filing, Trump’s lawyers say he should not be required to endure the “burden of defending” himself until the immunity question is resolved.

Special Counsel John “Jack” Smith’s office has filed its opposition to Trump’s immunity claim, arguing there’s no support for Trump’s position in the US Constitution or in Supreme Court precedents.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.